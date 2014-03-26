PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 22
March 22 ( Reuters ) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 26 GlaxoSmithKline Plc : * Regulatory update on combined use of MEK/BRAF * Application for use of Mekinist as a single agent in the same patient
population is still undergoing review by the ema * Says remain committed to providing further data from our ongoing phase III
development programme to support a subsequent re-submission in Europe * Has withdrawn marketing authorisation application to European medicines
agency for the use of Mekinist in combination with BRAF inhibitor Tafinlar * To re-submit the MAA for the combined use of Tafinlar and Mekinist when
additional data from the ongoing phase III become available * Says will work with the European regulators towards making the combination
available for patients * CHMP of EMA has indicated that data provided by GSK did not allow committee
to conclude on a positive benefit-risk balance of the combination * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here
HONG KONG/MUMBAI, March 21 Investment banking business in India should be enjoying bumper fees after a record year of dealmaking. It's not, and big banks blame in-house teams of advisers that have proliferated as the country's top family-owned conglomerates tighten their grip.
LONDON, March 22 JP Morgan retained its place atop the global investment banking league table last year, with the top five places now firmly in the hands of U.S. banks, reflecting their domination over struggling European peers, data on Wednesday showed.