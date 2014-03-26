March 26 GlaxoSmithKline Plc : * Regulatory update on combined use of MEK/BRAF * Application for use of Mekinist as a single agent in the same patient

population is still undergoing review by the ema * Says remain committed to providing further data from our ongoing phase III

development programme to support a subsequent re-submission in Europe * Has withdrawn marketing authorisation application to European medicines

agency for the use of Mekinist in combination with BRAF inhibitor Tafinlar * To re-submit the MAA for the combined use of Tafinlar and Mekinist when

additional data from the ongoing phase III become available * Says will work with the European regulators towards making the combination

available for patients * CHMP of EMA has indicated that data provided by GSK did not allow committee

to conclude on a positive benefit-risk balance of the combination