LONDON, June 12 GlaxoSmithKline has
finally won a green light from Britain's healthcare cost agency
NICE for its platelet-boosting drug Revolade, after offering a
price discount to the country's state-run healthcare service.
Revolade, also known as eltrombopag, was originally rejected
in 2010 by the National Institute for Health and Clinical
Excellence (NICE) as not cost-effective.
Draft guidance published on Wednesday now recommends it for
certain patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenic purpura, a
bleeding disorder, following the discount offer from GSK. The
size of the discount is commercially confidential.
An increasing number of medicines are only approved by NICE
after drug manufacturers provide such a discount, underlining
the challenge that companies face in securing reimbursement for
products in Europe, where health budgets are under scrutiny.
NICE said it expected to issue final guidance on Revolade
next month.