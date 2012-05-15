EU mergers and takeovers (Feb 3)
BRUSSELS, Feb 3 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
LONDON May 15 GlaxoSmithKline is paying 61 million pounds ($98 million) to take full control of Cellzome, a Anglo-German biotech whose drug discovery platform it is already using to develop treatments for inflammatory diseases.
Britain's GSK took an initial stake in Cellzome in 2008 as part of its strategy to license more drugs from outside firms rather than develop them from in-house research.
GSK said on Tuesday that it hoped that Cellzome's technology, which assesses drug interactions with target proteins in a setting that mimics the body's biology, would reduce the number of medicines that fail during development.
Before the deal it had a 19.98 percent equity interest in privately owned Cellzome.
GSK said it would create a spin-off company, which would hold the rights to Cellzome's assets and activities that it did not wish to progress. ($1 = 0.6210 British pounds) (Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)
LONDON, Feb 3 Britain's auction for back-up electricity for the winter of 2017/18 ended with a very low price range on Friday, raising concerns about how much extra capacity utilities will commit to building to avoid winter supply shortages.
LONDON, Feb 3 Royal Bank of Scotland will pay a $85 million penalty to resolve civil charges that it attempted to manipulate a global benchmark for interest rate products, U.S. derivatives regulators said on Friday.