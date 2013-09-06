Sept 6 An experimental drug to treat chronic
obstructive pulmonary disease made by GlaxoSmithKline Plc
and Theravance Inc appears to work, but its
safety data are not entirely conclusive, according to medical
reviewers for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
The reviewers posted their opinion on the FDA's website on
Friday ahead of a meeting next Tuesday of an outside panel of
medical experts, who will discuss the drug and recommend whether
the agency should approve it. The FDA is not required to follow
the advice of its expert panels but typically does so.
The FDA's reviewers said that while the safety database
submitted by GSK is fairly large, it is "not entirely
conclusive, particularly in regards to cardiovascular safety."
The drug, Anoro, is an inhaled combination of vilanterol, a
long-acting beta-agonist that is designed to open the airways,
and umeclidinium, a long-acting muscarinic receptor antagonist,
which works to improve lung function.
