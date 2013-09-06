* FDA review of Glaxo/Theravance drug backs efficacy
WASHINGTON, Sept 6 A U.S. Food and Drug
Administration review of GlaxoSmithKline Plc and
Theravance Inc's experimental drug to treat chronic
obstructive pulmonary disease bodes well for approval, analysts
said on Friday.
The review, posted on the FDA's website, comes ahead of a
meeting next Tuesday of outside medical experts who will discuss
the drug and recommend whether the agency should approve it. The
FDA is not required to follow the advice of its expert panels
but typically does so.
The report, written by FDA reviewer Dr Jennifer Rodriguez
Pippins, notes that the drug appears to work at the dose
proposed by the company, but that the safety database, while
large, is "not entirely conclusive, particularly in regards to
cardiovascular safety." The database lists the side effects
reported in clinical trials.
Overall, she said, the cardiovascular safety profile was
unremarkable and the number of major heart-related problems was
fairly low, but imbalances were found when subsets of data were
examined, particularly in nonfatal heart attacks.
"Whether these imbalances and discrepancies constitute a
safety signal when taken in the context of the complete
development program will be a topic for further discussion," she
said.
The drug, Anoro, is an inhaled combination of vilanterol, a
long-acting beta-agonist that is designed to open the airways,
and umeclidinium, a long-acting muscarinic receptor antagonist,
which works to improve lung function.
Analysts expect the drug to generate sales of more than $2
billion a year by 2018 according to the average estimate of six
analysts polled by Thomson Reuters. A decision is expected by
Dec. 18.
Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, is the
third-leading cause of death in the United States, according to
federal data. It is a condition often associated with smoking
that can include emphysema, chronic bronchitis, or both.
Investment analysts interpreted the FDA staff review
positively.
James Gordon, an analyst at J.P. Morgan, said in a research
note that while he expects a good deal of discussion around the
cardiovascular safety data, "we don't expect the data on this
question to be a barrier to approval, as the FDA on balance
seems comfortable."
An imbalance in the number of nonfatal heart attacks was
seen in some shorter trials testing for efficacy but not in the
longer-term safety trial, which the FDA said was "reassuring."
Graham Parry, an analyst at Merrill Lynch, said in a
research report that investors had been concerned that the
companies may not have selected the right once-daily dose, and
that the FDA might request twice-daily dosing trials.
However, he said, "FDA appears to back GSK's dose selection
including Anoro's once-daily dosing."
In May, the FDA approved another drug for COPD made by the
two companies called Breo. Breo is an inhaled
combination of vilanterol and the corticosteroid fluticasone
furoate, which reduces inflammation. That drug is expected to
generate $1.9 billion by 2018.
Theravance plans to split into two publicly traded
companies, separating the respiratory drugs it is developing
with Glaxo from its other operations.
After the split, the company holding the respiratory drugs
will be called Royalty Management Co. The second company, to be
called Theravance Biopharma, will focus on developing drugs for
rare diseases.
The move has fueled speculation that Glaxo, which owns 27
percent of Theravance, may eventually buy Theravance's most
lucrative products.
Theravance shares were up 2.8 percent at $37.75 on the
Nasdaq on Friday morning, while GlaxoSmithKline shares were down
0.2 percent at 1,650.00 pence in London.
