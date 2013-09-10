WASHINGTON, Sept 10 An federal advisory panel
has recommended that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration
approve a drug made by GlaxoSmithKline Plc and
Theravance Inc to treat chronic obstructive pulmonary
disease.
The panel voted 11-2 to approve the drug, Anoro, an inhaled
combination of vilanterol, a long-acting beta-agonist that is
designed to open the airways, and umeclidinium, a long-acting
muscarinic receptor antagonist, which works to improve lung
function.
The FDA is not required to follow the advice of its advisory
panels but typically does so.
Analysts expect the drug to generate sales of more than $2
billion a year by 2018 according to the average estimate of six
analysts polled by Thomson Reuters.
A decision is expected by Dec. 18.
(Reporting by Toni Clarke in Washington; Editing by Carol
Bishopric)