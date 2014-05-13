LONDON May 13 GlaxoSmithKline said its drug darapladib had not reduced heart attacks or other major events in patients with acute coronary syndrome, marking another disappointment for the innovative heart medicine.

Darapladib had already failed in a late-stage trial for patients with well-treated heart disease.

Patrick Vallance, GSK's President of Pharmaceuticals R&D, said he was disappointed that the outcome of the second phase III study did not support a regulatory submission.

"In the study, darapladib did not achieve the primary endpoint of a reduction of major coronary events versus placebo when added to standard of care," the British company said on Tuesday.

