LONDON May 13 GlaxoSmithKline said its
drug darapladib had not reduced heart attacks or other major
events in patients with acute coronary syndrome, marking another
disappointment for the innovative heart medicine.
Darapladib had already failed in a late-stage trial for
patients with well-treated heart disease.
Patrick Vallance, GSK's President of Pharmaceuticals R&D,
said he was disappointed that the outcome of the second phase
III study did not support a regulatory submission.
"In the study, darapladib did not achieve the primary
endpoint of a reduction of major coronary events versus placebo
when added to standard of care," the British company said on
Tuesday.
