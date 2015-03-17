(Adds details on Theravance deal, analyst comment, background)
March 17 GlaxoSmithKline Plc's
respiratory treatment for chronic breathing problems did not
show any new safety problems while being tested to treat asthma,
a preliminary review by U.S. Food and Drug Administration staff
found.
The review comes two days ahead of a meeting of FDA advisers
to discuss the combination treatment, Breo Ellipta, and
recommend whether it should be approved to treat asthma.
The inhaled drug combination of a corticosteroid and
vilanterol is already approved to treat chronic obstructive
pulmonary disease, a breathing disability that gets worse with
time and affects mostly smokers.
Corticosteroids smoothen the inner surface of breathing
pathways.
Vilanterol belongs to a class of compounds called
long-acting beta-adrenoceptor agonists (LABA) that have
historically been linked to asthma-related deaths. Glaxo
licensed vilanterol from Theravance Inc in 2002.
Data showing Breo Ellipta's LABA component delayed the
worsening of asthma symptoms could sway the FDA panel in its
favor, analysts from Robert W. Baird & Co said last week.
The FDA staff said on Tuesday there were no asthma-related
deaths in Breo Ellipta studies it reviewed and that data on
asthma-related hospitalizations were not observed uniformly in
the 23 studies that Glaxo conducted. (1.usa.gov/1Fvj3r9)
The data submitted by Glaxo showed that the safety profile
of Breo Ellipta to treat asthma was similar to that of other
combinations of steroids and LABA compounds, the FDA staff said.
They also said advisers would discuss the fact that the
benefit of adding a LABA compound to a steroid was not
demonstrated consistently in the trials.
Glaxo has three respiratory treatments on the market with a
LABA compound and each of them carry a warning that the drug
could increase the risk of asthma-related deaths.
This possible side-effect was verified in a study that
tested another one of Glaxo's LABA compounds, salmeterol,
against a placebo.
Salmeterol, which is approved in the United States under the
brand name Serevent Diskus to treat asthma but only in
combination with an inhaled steroid, has been available on the
market since 1994.
