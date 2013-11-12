LONDON Nov 12 An experimental drug from GlaxoSmithKline, designed to fight heart disease in a new way, failed to meet its main goal in the first of two big late-stage clinical studies, the company said on Tuesday.

Darapladib did, however, produce greater reductions in serious coronary events in some of the pre-defined secondary endpoints that GSK said required further analysis.

The once-daily pill, which is designed to prevent heart attacks and strokes by fighting clogged arteries in a completely different way from cholesterol-lowering drugs, has been viewed by analysts as a high-risk project.