LONDON Nov 12 An experimental drug from
GlaxoSmithKline, designed to fight heart disease in a
new way, failed to meet its main goal in the first of two big
late-stage clinical studies, the company said on Tuesday.
Darapladib did, however, produce greater reductions in
serious coronary events in some of the pre-defined secondary
endpoints that GSK said required further analysis.
The once-daily pill, which is designed to prevent heart
attacks and strokes by fighting clogged arteries in a completely
different way from cholesterol-lowering drugs, has been viewed
by analysts as a high-risk project.