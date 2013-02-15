LONDON Feb 15 U.S. regulators gave priority
review status to an experimental GlaxoSmithKline drug
for HIV/AIDS, which industry analysts view as a possible
multibillion-dollar-a-year seller.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration awards certain drugs
priority status when they have the potential to offer
significant improvement over existing treatments.
The agency is due to give its verdict on whether to approve
dolutegravir by Aug. 17, Britain's biggest drugmaker said on
Friday.
The once-daily drug, which belongs to a novel class known as
integrase inhibitors that block the virus causing AIDS from
entering cells, is owned by ViiV Healthcare, a joint venture
focused on HIV in which GSK is the largest shareholder.
The new medicine has already performed strongly in clinical
trials, prompting GSK to raise its bet on the product last
October by redrawing a deal with Japan's Shionogi.
Under that agreement Shionogi agreed to take a 10 percent
stake in Viiv - which was set up in 2009 between GSK and Pfizer
- in exchange for its shared rights to dolutegravir.
The agreement left GSK holding 76.5 percent of ViiV, with
Pfizer controlling 13.5 percent and Shionogi the remainder.
Analysts see dolutegravir as a strong competitor to HIV
treatments from market leader Gilead Sciences.