Aug 12 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration
approved Tivicay, GlaxoSmithKline Plc's drug targeted at
HIV-1, the most common strain of the virus that causes AIDS.
The drug, known generically as dolutegravir, is intended to
be taken daily in combination with other HIV drugs.
Tivicay, which interferes with one of the enzymes necessary
for the virus to multiply, can be used to treat infected adults
who have been treated with other drugs or are new to treatment.
The FDA also approved the use of the drug for children aged
12 years and over, who weigh at least 40 kilograms and who have
not received treatment that has the same mechanism as the drug.
Tivicay was tested in adults in four clinical trials in
combination with other antiretroviral drugs, and in one trial
involving children.
The FDA's decision comes a few days after it approved Alere
Inc's test for two types of HIV.