* FDA making interim changes to label
* GSK to conduct new study, results expected in 2012 summer
Sept 15 U.S health regulators said they are
reviewing the safety of GlaxoSmithKline's anti-nausea
drug Zofran to ascertain whether there is a potential risk of
abnormal hearth rhythm.
The drug may increase the risk of developing abnormal
changes in the electric activity of the heart, leading to a
potentially fatal heart rhythm, the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration said in a statement.
GSK will be required to conduct a study on whether Zofran
could prolong a patient's QT interval, a measure of heart
rhythm. The results of the study are expected in summer of 2012.
In the meanwhile, the FDA said it was making interim changes
to the drug's labels to include a warning that Zofran be avoided
in patients with congenital long QT syndrome.
