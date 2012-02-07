LONDON Feb 7 GlaxoSmithKline is
getting more bang for its buck in drug research, following an
overhaul of the way it hunts for new medicines that has lifted
financial returns from its labs to an estimated 12 percent from
11 percent two years ago.
Britain's biggest drugmaker said it was confident of
reaching 14 percent as it reported a sharp recovery in
fourth-quarter earnings from a loss a year ago.
Turnover in the final quarter of 2011 was 3 percent down
from a year earlier at 6.98 billion pounds ($11.03 billion) and
earnings per share before major restructuring costs were 28.4
pence against a loss of 7.5p.
Analysts, on average, had forecast sales 7.33 billion pounds
and EPS of 29.0p, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
($1 = 0.6331 British pounds)
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler; editing by Kate Kelland)