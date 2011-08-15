(Adds details on drug, background)

* Latest Phase III study follows earlier good results

* On track for U.S. filing in Q4, Europe in 2012

LONDON, Aug 15 An experimental Parkinson's disease drug from GlaxoSmithKline and Impax Laboratories has produced positive results in a second late-stage clinical trial, the companies said on Monday.

The compound, IPX066, which is an extended release version of existing treatment carbidopa-levodopa (CD-LD), significantly improved symptoms in patients with advanced disease compared to standard CD-LD plus entacapone in the Phase III test.

The latest results follow success in an earlier Phase III study announced in March, paving the way for the new medicine to be submitted for regulatory approval. Impax plans to file IPX066 with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in the fourth quarter of 2011, while GSK will file it in Europe next year.

GSK bought the rights to the drug from Impax in a deal worth up to $186.5 million last December.

Full results from the latest clinical trial will be presented at an upcoming scientific meeting. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)