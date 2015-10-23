* GSK shot likely to cost $5/dose, won't stamp out malaria
* Pilot tests in children expected to take 3-5 years
* Experts don't recommend use of vaccine in young babies
(Adds detail on cost; comment from GSK, MSF, outside expert)
By Tom Miles and Ben Hirschler
GENEVA/LONDON, Oct 23 The world's first malaria
vaccine is promising but should be used on a pilot basis before
any wide-scale use, given its limited efficacy, World Health
Organization (WHO) experts said on Friday.
The decision is likely to delay a possible broad roll-out of
the shot for between three and five years.
GlaxoSmithKline's Mosquirix could, in theory, help
stop millions of cases of malaria in young children in Africa at
risk of the deadly mosquito-borne disease.
However, it is less effective than vaccines against many
other diseases and there is uncertainty as to whether countries
can effectively administer the four doses needed.
Jon Abramson, chairman of the WHO Strategic Advisory Group
of Experts, or SAGE, said experts recommended there should be
three to five demonstration projects in children aged five to 17
months before considering wider use.
These projects could involve up to 1 million children and
would likely take three to five years to run, he added. SAGE did
not recommend the use of Mosquirix, also known as RTS,S, in
young babies.
Committee experts said it was vital to give all four doses
of the vaccine to ensure optimal efficacy, even though getting
children back for multiple repeat shots could be challenging.
"If we can't get four doses of this vaccine into the
children, we're not going to be using it," Abramson told
reporters.
"What we are recommending is that before we have widespread
use of this vaccine - and we wouldn't necessarily use it in a
very low incidence area, but in all medium and high areas - that
we know that we can get that fourth dose in."
Hopes that GSK's vaccine could wipe out malaria were
dampened when trial data in 2011 and 2012 showed it reduced
malaria episodes in babies aged six to 12 weeks by only 27
percent, and by about 46 percent in children aged five to 17
months. Part of that could be down to genetics.
'A TON OF MONEY'
GSK said it was ready to work with the WHO to support the
pilot implementation of the vaccine. "We hope this will provide
the additional information needed about how to best deliver the
vaccine in a real-world setting," a spokeswoman said.
Abramson said the vaccine was likely to cost around $5 a
dose, or $20 for a four-dose course, which is four times the
cost of an insecticide-treated bed net. It could be funded by
the GAVI international vaccine alliance, though no decision on
this has yet been made.
"If this vaccine is not effective and we use it widely we
will have spent a ton of money which could have been better
placed," Abramson said.
Medical charity Medecins Sans Frontieres said SAGE was right
to be wary about using a costly intervention with a patchy
record.
Adrian Hill, a vaccine expert at Oxford University's Jenner
Institute, told Reuters: "This really underscores the need for
work on developing other promising malaria vaccine candidates to
be accelerated."
Alternative malaria vaccines are still at least five to 10
years away from being licensed.
This year alone, there have been an estimated 214 million
new cases of malaria, with around 438,000 deaths.
GSK has said it will not make any profit on Mosquirix, since
a planned mark-up of just 5 percent on the cost of production
will be reinvested in research on tropical diseases.
The shot also contains an adjuvant, or booster, made by U.S.
biotech company Agenus.
(Additional reporting by Kate Kelland; Editing by David Holmes
and Mark Potter)