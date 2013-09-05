* MAGE-A3 vaccine fails to extend disease-free survival in
trial
* Failure is setback for high-risk, high-reward project
* GSK studying if product will help subset of patients
* MAGE-A3 treatment also being tested in lung cancer
* Shares in GSK partner Agenus fall 33 percent
By Ben Hirschler
LONDON, Sept 5 An experimental cancer vaccine
from GlaxoSmithKline failed to help melanoma patients in
a closely watched late-stage clinical trial, dealing a blow to
the high-risk, high-reward project.
Britain's biggest drugmaker said on Thursday that it would
continue with the Phase III trial of its MAGE-A3 therapeutic
vaccine to see if it benefited a subset of patients with a
particular genetic signature.
The trial has two joint targets, known as co-primary
endpoints, looking at both the broad population and a patient
subset, so it is possible the treatment will yet prove effective
for a small number of people with the deadly skin cancer.
It is also being tested in lung cancer.
The vaccine is one of two particularly high-risk
developmental GSK products that industry analysts believe could,
in theory, become multi-billion dollar sellers. The other is a
heart drug called darapladib, designed to fight clogged arteries
in a different way to statins.
In both cases, however, analysts have been wary of modelling
firm sales forecasts, given the above-average risk of failure,
and as a result GSK stock fell only 1 percent by 1410 GMT.
Shares in its U.S. partner Agenus, however, slumped
33 percent, reflecting the high hopes riding on the project at
the small biotech firm. Agenus provides one of the components in
GSK's vaccine.
Citigroup analyst Andrew Baum said that already low
consensus expectations for the product are now likely to fall
further. He currently forecasts sales of only 149 million pounds
($233 million) in 2018 for the MAGE-A3 vaccine in both melanoma
and lung cancer. That figure is about half the industry
consensus.
Unlike traditional preventative vaccines, the MAGE-A3
treatment is designed for people with established disease,
helping their immune systems to prevent the return of disease
after surgery.
Other companies, including Bristol-Myers Squibb,
Roche and Merck & Co, have had some recent
notable successes in clinical trials of innovative drugs to
boost the immune system, but GSK is still pushing the scientific
boundaries with its MAGE-A3 vaccine.
DIFFICULT AREA
Cancer vaccines have proved difficult to develop over the
years. A different vaccine for lung cancer from Germany's Merck
KGaA also failed in a clinical test last December.
GSK's vaccine was developed for use in patients with tumours
that express the cancer-related MAGE-A3 gene, which occurs in
about 65 percent of Stage III melanomas.
It failed to extend disease-free survival significantly when
compared with placebo in this population in the Phase III study.
The second endpoint of the trial is to discover whether
disease-free survival is improved in a subset of
MAGE-A3-positive patients. Results from this analysis are
expected in 2015.
GSK added that no safety issues had emerged in the trial.
"We remain committed to identifying a patient sub-population
who may benefit from this investigational treatment," said
Vincent Brichard, head of immunotherapeutics at GSK Vaccines.
A spokesman said it was not yet possible to say what
proportion of patients might fall into this subset.
GSK is also continuing to study MAGE-A3 in another Phase III
study against non-small cell lung cancer. The first data from
this trial are expected in the first half of 2014.
Alistair Campbell, of Berenberg Bank, described the chances
of a success in lung cancer as "slim".
"This asset was widely regarded as a 'wild card' by the
market. While there had been some hope that this approach might
work, the result is not a surprise," he said in a research note.
Roth Captial Partners analyst Joseph Pantginis, who follows
Agenus, said he had reduced the projected chance of success for
MAGE-A3 in melanoma to 5 percent from 50 percent, with a 15
percent chance of success in lung cancer from 50 percent.
Although the news on melanoma was disappointing, 2013 has
still been a strong year so far for GSK research, with new drug
approvals in HIV, cancer and respiratory disease.
GSK is now waiting to hear if its latest lung drug, Anoro,
will be approved. A U.S. Food and Drug Administration advisory
panel is set to assess the medicine on Sept. 10.
($1 = 0.6399 British pounds)
