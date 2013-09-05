BRIEF-Acceleron Q4 loss per share $0.51
* Acceleron reports fourth quarter and year ended 2016 operational and financial results
LONDON, Sept 5 An experimental cancer vaccine from GlaxoSmithKline failed to meet its first co-primary endpoint in a late-stage clinical trial, dealing a blow to the high-risk, high-reward project.
Britain's biggest drugmaker said on Thursday it would continue with the Phase III trial of its MAGE-A3 product until the second co-primary endpoint was assessed.
* Acceleron reports fourth quarter and year ended 2016 operational and financial results
* Lexington Realty Trust - Qtrly adjusted company FFO per diluted common share of $0.24
* Merrimack reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 financial results