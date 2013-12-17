* GSK scrapping doctor payments for speaking engagements
* Ending sales reps' targets globally following U.S. move
* Comes amid criticism of aggressive industry sales tactics
* Move may pressure other drug companies to follow suit
By Ben Hirschler
LONDON, Dec 17 GlaxoSmithKline will stop paying
doctors for promoting its drugs and scrap prescription targets
for its marketing staff - a first for an industry battling
scandals over its sales practices, and a challenge for its peers
to follow suit.
Britain's biggest drugmaker also said on Tuesday it would
stop payments to healthcare professionals for attending medical
conferences as it tries to persuade critics it is addressing
conflicts of interest that could put commercial interests ahead
of the best outcome for patients.
The move may force other companies to act, since the entire
drugs industry has been under fire for aggressive marketing
tactics in recent years.
"Where GSK leads we must hope that other companies will
follow," Fiona Godlee, editor of the British Medical Journal and
an influential campaigner against undue industry influence in
medical practice, told Reuters.
"But there is a long way to go if we are to truly to
extricate medicine from commercial influence. Doctors and their
societies have been too ready to compromise themselves."
GlaxoSmithKline's move comes amid a major bribery
investigation in China, where police have accused it of
funnelling up to 3 billion yuan ($494 million) to travel
agencies to facilitate bribes to boost its drug sales.
However, the company said the measures were not directly
related to its Chinese problems and were rather part of a broad
effort to improve transparency.
In the United States, the industry's biggest market by far,
many companies have run into conflicts over improper sales
tactics and GSK reached a record $3-billion settlement with the
U.S. government last year over charges that it provided
misleading information on certain drugs.
A number of other firms have taken some steps to clean up
their marketing practices and companies are being forced to
disclose payments to doctors under U.S. healthcare law.
Similar laws requiring firms to make public the names of
doctors they have paid will take effect in Europe from the start
of 2016.
"This will undoubtedly change behaviour and trigger a
re-think of how some forms of continuing medical education are
organised and funded," said Richard Bergstrom, director general
of the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and
Associations.
Shares in GSK, hit in recent months by its woes in China and
a resulting fall in sales, slid 1.4 percent against a 0.3
percent dip on London's blue-chip FTSE index.
Colin McLean, managing director at SVM Asset Management, who
holds shares in drugmakers including Pfizer but not GSK,
said he would welcome other firms following GSK's lead.
"Given the problems Glaxo had in China, it is important for
investors to understand, at a deeper level, just how incentives
work through an organisation," he said.
SELF REGULATION
AstraZeneca said in 2011 it was scrapping payments
for doctors to attend international congresses but others, until
now, have not followed suit and GSK's actions go further.
An AstraZeneca spokeswoman said on Tuesday it had tightened
up practices in 2011 so that its actions could not be seen as an
inducement for doctors to prescribe its products.
Officials at other major drug companies were not immediately
available to comment.
Tim Reed, head of Health Action International, an
Amsterdam-based non-government organisation critical of Big
Pharma, said the GSK move would increase the pressure on other
companies.
"I think other companies will follow suit - but one of the
biggest problems is that the industry persists in regulating
itself," he said. "The only way to properly control promotion is
strong and enforced regulation by the state."
GSK's Chief Executive Andrew Witty said in a statement that
his company's actions were designed to ensure that patients'
interests always came first.
"We recognise that we have an important role to play in
providing doctors with information about our medicines, but this
must be done clearly, transparently and without any perception
of conflict of interest," he said.
The decision to stop payments to doctors for speaking about
medicines during meetings with other prescribers marks a big
shift for a global industry that has always relied heavily on
the influence of experts in promoting products.
GSK said it aimed to implement this move and a related
measure to end paying for doctors to attend medical conferences
by the start of 2016.
The company currently spends some 50 million pounds ($82
million) a year on paying doctors to speak or attend
conferences, according to estimates from industry sources.
U.S. MODEL
The change in payments to GSK's sales representatives will
be implemented faster, following a successful test-run in the
United States, where payments have been decoupled from the
number of prescriptions generated since 2011.
The policy of ending individual sales targets will now be
rolled out globally. GSK said it planned to implement the new
compensation system in all countries by early 2015.
Its U.S. 'Patient First' programme bases pay for commercial
staff on a mix of qualitative measures and the overall business
performance, rather than the number of prescriptions generated.
The shift is pragmatic to a certain extent, since many
decisions about which drugs to use are now taken centrally by
big insurers and governments, based on cost-effectiveness
measurements, rather than by individual doctors.
Vivienne Nathanson, head of science and ethics at the
British Medical Association, said the approach made sense for
patient care.
"It is pleasing to see a large pharmaceutical company like
GlaxoSmithKline recognise that it can reduce the possibility of
undue influence by rewarding employees for providing
high-quality information and education for doctors rather than
for their sales figures," she said.
GSK will still pay fees to doctors carrying out
company-sponsored clinical research, advisory activities and
market research, which it said were essential in providing
insights on specific diseases.