BRIEF-Valeant to seek refinancing and amendment of credit agreement
March 6 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc
LONDON Feb 6 GlaxoSmithKline Plc : * CEO says all options on table for Lucozade and Ribena * CEO says aims to conclude Lucozade and Ribena review by mid-2013 * CEO says has very low appetite for acquisitions * CEO says has very much focused on organic growth * CEO declines to comment in detail on job impact of latest restructuring * CEO says much of change in research and development, manufacturing involves
new processes rather than job cuts * CEO says likely to be some job losses in Europe due to pricing pressures * CEO says looking for commercialisation partner for new diabetes drug albiglutide
TEL AVIV, March 6 Israel-based Advanced Vision Technology Ltd, which develops automatic print inspection systems, said on Monday it has agreed to be acquired by Danaher Corp's product identification platform for $100 million.
* Advanced Vision Technology Ltd. (AVT) to be acquired by the Danaher Corporation's Product Identification Platform