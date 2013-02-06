LONDON Feb 6 GlaxoSmithKline Plc : * CEO says all options on table for Lucozade and Ribena * CEO says aims to conclude Lucozade and Ribena review by mid-2013 * CEO says has very low appetite for acquisitions * CEO says has very much focused on organic growth * CEO declines to comment in detail on job impact of latest restructuring * CEO says much of change in research and development, manufacturing involves

new processes rather than job cuts * CEO says likely to be some job losses in Europe due to pricing pressures * CEO says looking for commercialisation partner for new diabetes drug albiglutide