UPDATE 5-Asset sales plan secures EU backing for $130 bln Dow, DuPont merger
* Opponents concerned about concentration of ownership (Adds comments from American Antitrust Institute)
Feb 4 GlaxoSmithKline Plc CEO Andrew Witty tells reporters: * CEO says any ViiV IPO likely to be 2016 event * CEO says globally scaled businesses post-Novartis deal will have more options * CEO says not giving any guidance for 2016 dividend * CEO says share of new respiratory patients in Japan, U.S. has started to go
up in recent weeks * CEO says 29 pct in 2014 smoking cessation product sales mainly due to supply problems, rather than e-cigarette competition * CEO says believes has potential to compete in next-generation mmuno-oncology,
including OX-40, iCOS, and TLR-4 * For more news, please click here
* Opponents concerned about concentration of ownership (Adds comments from American Antitrust Institute)
* France's Suez said on Monday that following an announcement on March 8th of a project to acquire GE Water & Process Technologies together with Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, it has successfully priced an offering of 1.2 billion euros ($1.30 billion) in senior unsecured notes that constitutes the first step in refinancing the acquisition.Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9200 euros) (Reporting by Paris Newsroom)