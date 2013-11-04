Pubs operator JD Wetherspoon sees slower sales, warns on taxes
March 10 British pubs operator JD Wetherspoon reported its slowest sales growth in at least seven years on Friday and warned higher taxes would squeeze future results.
Nov 4 GlaxoSmithKline Plc : * Press release: GSK announces data to support Cervarix two-dose schedule for
the prevention of cervical cancer in 9-14 year old girls * Results will be presented at today at the Eurogin conference in Florence. * Vaccine is currently only approved in the EU for use in females from the age
of nine years * Cervaix findings consistently suggest the immune response in girls aged 9 to
14 is in line with the three-dose schedule. * Findings suggest response of the two-dose schedule in girls aged 9-14 with
March 10 British pubs operator JD Wetherspoon reported its slowest sales growth in at least seven years on Friday and warned higher taxes would squeeze future results.
* CEO Stuart Vann says "not willing to chase rates down" in home insurance on price comparison websites.
LONDON, March 10 British annuity provider JRP posted an above-forecast 58 percent rise in 2016 operating profit to 164 million pounds ($199.34 million) on Friday, the first results since the company was formed through the merger of two rival insurers.