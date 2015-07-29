BRIEF-Fibrogen wins China clearance to conduct key study testing roxadustat
* Fibrogen announces china fda approval of cta to conduct pivotal phase 2/3 clinical trial of roxadustat in anemia associated with lower risk mds
July 29 GlaxoSmithKline Plc CEO Andrew Witty told reporters: * CEO says research and development event in November will be "key moment" for
company * CEO says overall market in China has slowed quite dramatically but GSK's own
business is stabilising * CEO says about 80 percent of 40 NMEs have potential to be first in class * CEO says about half of 40 NMEs could be filed or approved by 2020 * CEO says pipeline highlights include COPD product PI3K, triple drug for COPD,
mepo for severe asthma, anaemia drug, P38 for ACS, shingles vaccine * CEO says no reason GSK can't deliver consumer margin at very top of
benchmarks on like-for-like basis * CEO says should be "thoughtful, staged rollout" of malaria vaccine * For more news, please click here
LONDON, March 30 John Lewis , Britain's largest department store operator, is hopeful any downturn in consumer spending will see history repeat itself with a "flight to quality" rather than consumers opting to trade down, its new boss said on Thursday.