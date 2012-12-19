Dec 19 British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline Plc
has reached a $150 million preliminary settlement with
U.S. drug wholesalers who claimed the company improperly delayed
entry to the market of generic alternatives to its nasal spray
Flonase, according to court documents.
The settlement was reached with, among others,
AmerisourceBergen Corp, Cardinal Health Inc, and
McKesson Corp, who maintained that Glaxo had abused the
citizen's petition process to maintain a market monopoly and
overcharge for the spray by restricting access to less expensive
generic versions.
The preliminary settlement was approved by the United States
District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.