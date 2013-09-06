* Sale to Japan's Suntory would pre-empt auction -sources
* Deal for Lucozade, Ribena could be announced in days
* Price expected to be more than 1 billion pounds
* Suntory flush with cash for M&As after $4 bln IPO
By Anjuli Davies and Ben Hirschler
LONDON, Sept 5 Japan's Suntory Beverage & Food
Ltd is in advanced talks to buy the Lucozade and Ribena
brands from GlaxoSmithKline for more than 1 billion
pounds ($1.6 billion) in a deal that would pre-empt an auction
of the iconic British drinks, two people close to the process
said.
A deal could be announced in the next few days, one of the
sources said on Thursday.
Britain's biggest drugmaker GSK announced plans in April to
sell Lucozade and Ribena which are well-loved in Britain but
lack global reach, especially in the emerging markets that are
now becoming the focus of its consumer health business.
Suntory Beverage, Japan's second-largest drinks maker, was
always seen as the most likely suitor for the brands because of
its desire to grow its business through acquisitions to counter
sluggish demand at home.
The Tokyo-listed company is also flush with cash after an
initial public offering in June that raised $4 billion.
Suntory declined to say whether it was in talks with GSK,
but acknowledged it was interested in the drugmaker's drinks
business. Suntory bought the Orangina Schweppes drinks brand in
2009 for more than $3 billion.
"Looking to the future, we are considering a range of
possibilities for growth including various strategic investments
such as this (GSK) business, but nothing has been decided," the
company said in a statement.
JP Morgan and Greenhill are acting for GSK
on the disposal, the sources said. Officials at GSK declined to
comment.
THIRSTING FOR GROWTH
Introduced in 1927 and 1937 respectively, Lucozade and
Ribena have annual sales of just over 500 million pounds a year.
Industry analysts expect a buyer to pay around two-times sales.
The strong cash flow of the two brands was expected to
attract private equity houses such as Blackstone, Lion
Capital, Cinven, CVC Capital Partners and KKR
in addition to other drinks companies.
All the firms declined to comment about the potential
GSK-Suntory deal.
Suntory Beverage, better known at home for its alcoholic
drinks such as Yamazaki whisky and namesake beer, has said it
wants to boost sales by more than three-quarters in the next
seven years to $20 billion, largely through adding brands and
expanding into new markets.
Suntory Beverage currently operates Pepsi Bottling Ventures
LLC, a U.S. company that handles both production and
distribution of Pepsi brand products. It also owns several
brands in Asia and New Zealand.
Suntory Beverage shares rose 1.3 percent on Friday to 3,500
yen, compared with a 1.5 percent drop in the benchmark Nikkei
average, and have gained 13 percent from the IPO price.
The company is part of the privately held Suntory Group,
which still controls the alcoholic beverages unit.