BRUSSELS, March 2 European Union
regulators has scrapped an investigation into alleged antitrust
infringements by British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline after
U.S. rival Synthon withdrew its complaint, the European
Commission said on Friday.
The EU executive, which acts as the competition regulator
across the 27-country EU, said the complaint related to
agreements to delay the entry of cheaper medicines entering the
market -- so-called pay-for-delay deals.
"The Commission examined whether there may have been
violation of EU competition law by GlaxoSmithKline," it said,
adding the case had focused on possible abuse of "a dominant
position and/or entering into anticompetitive agreements or
concerted practices in order to delay or exclude generic
competition".
The Commission had said on Thursday it had halted a separate
investigation into Anglo-Swedish drugmaker AstraZeneca
and Swiss peer Nycomed after failing to find evidence
of illegal pay-for-delay agreements.
The regulator can fine companies up to 10 percent of global
turnover for breaching EU rules.
Regulators on both sides of the Atlantic have been looking
into "pay-for-delay" deals in the pharmaceuticals industry.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Dan Lalor)