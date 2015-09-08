Sept 8 GlaxoSmithKline Plc and its partner Theravance Inc on Tuesday said their inhaled medicine Breo failed in a huge, high-stakes clinical trial to prolong life of patients with chronic pulmonary respiratory disease.

Investors had hoped the 16,500-patient study, called SUMMIT, would increase demand for the medicine, which was approved in 2013 for COPD, and boost its annual sales by billions of dollars.

