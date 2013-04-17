April 17 An advisory panel to the U.S. Food and
Drug Administration recommended on Wednesday that the agency
approve an experimental treatment for smoking-related lung
damage made by GlaxoSmithKline Plc and Theravance Inc
.
The drug, Breo, is an inhaled treatment for chronic
obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), a condition that includes
emphysema, chronic bronchitis or both. COPD is the third-leading
cause of death in the United States, according to federal data.
Analysts were expecting a favorable review based on the FDA
staff review, which was posted to the FDA's website on Monday.
(Reporting By Toni Clarke in Washington; Editing by Gerald E.
McCormick)