By Toni Clarke
April 17 An advisory panel to the U.S. Food and
Drug Administration has recommended that the agency approve an
experimental treatment for smoking-related lung damage made by
Britain's GlaxoSmithKline Plc and Theravance Inc
.
Glaxo's U.S.-traded shares rose 1.9 percent to $50.34
following the vote. Theravance's shares rose 17.4 percent to
$32.89 in after-market trading.
The drug, Breo Ellipta, is a once-daily inhaled treatment
for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), a condition
that includes emphysema, chronic bronchitis or both. COPD is the
third-leading cause of death in the United States, according to
federal data.
Breo consists of a corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate,
which reduces inflammation and a novel long-acting beta-agonist,
or LABA, called vilanterol, which is designed to open the
airways. The product is inhaled through a palm-sized device
called Ellipta.
The drug is expected to generate annual sales of $337
million in 2014, according to an average of six analysts polled
by Thomson Reuters.
Breo, or Relvar as it would be called outside the United
States, could ultimately supplant Glaxo's twice-daily asthma and
COPD drug, Advair, a roughly $8 billion-a-year drug that
contains a similar combination: the steroid fluticasone
propionate and the long-acting beta-agonist salmeterol.
"Patients and physicians alike generally seem quite content
with Advair, and because Relvar/Breo is only minimally
differentiated it probably won't see fast, widespread adoption,"
said Tim Anderson, an analyst at Sanford C. Bernstein, in a
research note.
Breo would also compete with AstraZeneca Plc's
twice-a-day Symbicort, an inhaled combination of the
corticosteroid budesonide and the long-acting beta-agonist
formoterol.
Glaxo and Theravance are hoping the once-daily delivery of
Breo will make their drug more attractive to patients. But
Anderson is skeptical.
"It is not readily apparent to us that payers will uniformly
adopt this thesis," he said. "Some payers may view Relvar/Breo
as more of a lifecycle management tool whereby GSK is trying to
protect itself commercially against the future possibility of
generic versions of Advair one day launching in the U.S."
The earliest this could happen, he said, is mid-2016.
The FDA is not obliged to follow the recommendations of its
advisory panels, but typically does so.
The companies are seeking to market the drug as a treatment
for airflow obstruction and to help reduce COPD exacerbations,
which can cause lung damage. Panelists voted 9 to 4 that the
drug's benefits outweighed its risks, which include a heightened
potential for pneumonia and bone fractures.
The 0panel was more decisive in its view that Breo helps
with breathing, voting 21-1 in favor, than they were in their
view that it reduces exacerbations, where the vote was 8 to 5.
Glaxo and Theravance are jointly developing another COPD
drug - Anoro, an inhaled combination of vilanterol and
umeclidinium, a long-acting muscarinic receptor antagonist, or
LAMA, which analysts expect could generate peak annual sales of
nearly $1.4 billion, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Anoro would be a more unique product. It would be the first
combination LAMA/LABA on the market and would compete with
Spiriva, also known as tiotropium bromide, the only marketed
LAMA on the market. Spiriva is made by Pfizer Inc and
Germany's Boehringer Ingelheim.
Glaxo owns 27 percent of Theravance. Speculation has risen
that Glaxo might buy the remaining 73 percent to gain full
control of their portfolio of jointly developed respiratory
drugs.
