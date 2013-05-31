BRIEF-Ford says Feb China vehicle sales +2 pct y/y
* Feb China vehicle sales total 64,641 units, +2 pct y/y, versus -32 pct in Jan
LONDON May 31 Use of an epilepsy drug developed by GlaxoSmithKline and Valeant Pharmaceuticals should be restricted to patients for whom other anti-epileptic medicines have proved inadequate or not tolerated, EU regulators said on Friday.
The European Medicines Agency said the move followed cases of abnormal colouring of the skin, nails, lips and eye tissues, including the retina, in some patients who took Trobalt.
It recommended a comprehensive eye examination should be performed at the start of treatment and at least every six months during treatment. Among 55 patients receiving Trobalt in long-term studies examined so far, 15 had retinal pigmentation, the agency added.
Abnormal colouring of the retina can result in impaired vision.
The Food and Drug Administration issued a similar warning about the drug - which is sold in the United States as Potiga - last month.
* Feb China vehicle sales total 64,641 units, +2 pct y/y, versus -32 pct in Jan
TOKYO, March 7 Japan's Nikkei share average edged down on Tuesday, following Wall Street's lead, with investors deterred by geopolitical tensions after the North Korean missile tests, while buying continued to fuel in into small cap stocks.
* Tigenix receives positive feedback from the FDA on Cx601 global phase III trial protocol