LONDON, July 12 British group GlaxoSmithKline
has pulled a U.S. application seeking approval to use
its breast cancer drug Tykerb in combination with Roche's
rival product Herception for certain patients with
advanced disease.
A green light for combined administration of the two drugs
would expand the use of GSK's Tykerb - sales of which have been
limited - by offering a new treatment option for very sick women
with metastatic cancer.
"Our discussions with FDA (U.S. Food and Drug
Administration) highlighted questions that could not be
addressed with the data currently available," said Rafael Amado,
GSK's head of oncology R&D.
As a result, Britain's biggest drugmaker said it had decided
to withdraw its application and wait for results from further
ongoing studies testing the drug combination.
An FDA advisory committee had been scheduled to consider on
July 24 the use of Tykerb with Herceptin for patients with
metastatic breast cancer whose tumours over-express the HER2
protein and who have had prior Herceptin treatment.
Regulatory reviews of the drug combination are continuing in
Europe and other countries despite the U.S. move.
