By Toni Clarke
Nov 22 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration
said on Friday it has approved a vaccine made by GlaxoSmithKline
Plc for use in the event of an H5N1 bird flu epidemic.
The vaccine, Pandemrix, will be added to the national
stockpile and will not be available for commercial use, the FDA
said.
It is the first H5N1 vaccine approved in the United States
to contain an adjuvant, or booster, that turbo-charges the
body's immune response to the vaccine.
"This vaccine could be used in the event that the H5N1 avian
influenza virus develops the capability to spread efficiently
from human to human, resulting in the rapid spread of disease
across the globe," Dr. Karen Midthun, director of the FDA's
biologics division, said in a statement.
The FDA approved the vaccine for use in people over the age
of 18 who are at increased risk of exposure to the virus. It
would be distributed by public health officials if needed.
The approval comes amid some uncertainty over the safety of
modern adjuvants such as the one used in GSK's bird flu vaccine.
However, there are no effective traditional vaccines against
bird flu. Glaxo's super-charged product is the first to show it
can confer protection in the event of a pandemic. European
regulators have approved it under the brand name Pumarix.
Data shows that children in England who received a similar
adjuvanted vaccine during the 2009-10 H1N1 swine flu epidemic
had a 14-fold heightened risk of developing narcolepsy, a
chronic and potentially debilitating sleep disorder that can
cause hallucinations, daytime sleepiness and cataplexy, a form
of muscle weakness precipitated by strong emotion.
According to GSK, some 30 million doses of Pandemrix were
administered across Europe and 800 people, mostly children,
developed narcolepsy. While GSK has acknowledged an association
between the vaccine and the narcolepsy cases, it has said there
is insufficient evidence to prove the adjuvant was to blame.
Adjuvants have been used in vaccines for diseases such as
diphtheria and tetanus for decades. Now, a new, more powerful
generation of adjuvants, including one known as AS03 that is
contained in the bird flu vaccine, is being developed whose
safety is relatively untested.
Previously, the United States has taken a more cautious
approach toward adjuvants than some other countries. The FDA did
not, for example, approve Pandemrix for H1NI swine flu. U.S.
experts felt that traditional, non-adjuvanted H1N1 vaccines made
by Sanofi SA and others offered enough protection
against the virus.
But an advisory panel voted unanimously that the FDA should
approve the vaccine against bird flu, which kills nearly 60
percent of those who become infected. By comparison, the H1N1
virus kills fewer than 1 percent of those infected.
The H5N1 bird flu virus was first isolated in a human in
Hong Kong in 1997 and began to spread throughout Southeast Asia
in 2003. A 2011 report by the World Health Organization showed
only 566 people had been infected with bird flu worldwide,
compared with millions infected with the 2009 H1N1 swine flu
virus. But the death rate for bird flu is far higher.