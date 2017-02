LONDON, June 7 GlaxoSmithKline and XenoPort have received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to sell Horizant to treat post-herpetic neuralgia, the companies said on Thursday.

The medicine is already approved as a treatment for restless legs syndrome. XenoPort will receive a milestone payment of $10 million from GSK following first sales of the drug in its new use.

