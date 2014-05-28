May 28 Malcolm Glazer, 85, owner of English football club Manchester United died on Wednesday, according to the website of his American football franchise Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The American businessman took over Manchester United in 2005. (r.reuters.com/tas69v)

The English football team has won five Premier League titles, and one Champions League title since the takeover.

(Reporting By Narottam Medhora in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)