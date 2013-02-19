Feb 19 Gleacher & Co, which lost $78
million last year, gave its chief executive officer a cash bonus
of $750,000 for his 2012 performance, the New York investment
bank said in a U.S. regulatory filing.
The cash payment represents a shift for Gleacher. It gave
CEO Thomas Hughes a signing bonus of 1 million shares of
restricted stock and 3 million stock options when he joined the
company in May 2011 to immediately align his "financial
interests with those of our stockholders," its compensation
committee said last April. The shares represented 85 percent of
his compensation.
The stock awards, valued at $5.3 million based on Gleacher's
$1.85 share price when they were granted, have lost much of
their value, given the company's 71-cent stock price on Tuesday.
The cash award was disclosed in a filing with the Securities and
Exchange Commission on Friday.
In reporting its fourth-quarter results on Friday, Gleacher
said its compensation and benefit expenses for the period
skyrocketed to 81.7 percent of its revenue, far above the 50
percent to 60 percent level that most small Wall Street firms
seek.
The compensation ratio at Gleacher reflects its decision to
pay its year-end 2012 bonuses primarily in cash to retain
executives in the face of the "significant discount" at which
its stock is trading, executives said last week. The company's
book value, or the worth of its net assets after debt payments,
is about $1.45 a share.
Gleacher also said last week that it ended its search for a
potential capital infusion or a buyer and was selling its
capital-intensive ClearPoint mortgage lending business to a unit
of Ocwen Financial Corp. The announcement triggered a
nearly 20 percent decline in Gleacher's share price.
Since his arrival in May 2011, Hughes has replaced
Gleacher's entire management team, trimmed the balance sheet by
more than $2 billion, dismantled the stock trading unit and
ended risky activities such as repo lending. But the company
also has lost many traders, failed to obtain designations needed
to run the mortgage loan business profitably and disappointed
investors by not buying back more of its shares.
Hughes said last week that the company is working on a
reverse stock split, a move that could help it retain its
listing on the Nasdaq Stock Market. Nasdaq requires its listed
companies to maintain a share price of at least $1, a target
that Gleacher has not hit since early May 2012.
The company also said last week that it would resume a stock
repurchase program and has $10 million authorized for the
purpose.
Eric Gleacher, who founded the company in 1990 after running
the mergers and acquisitions units of Lehman Brothers and Morgan
Stanley, stepped down as chairman last month
. He had sold most of his interest in the firm in
2009 to a company then known as Broadpoint Securities.
Gleacher posted a fourth-quarter loss of $11.5 million from
continuing operations, compared with a year-earlier profit of
$1.8 million. Its full-year loss widened to $78.0 million from
$64.1 million in 2011.
Net revenue fell 17 percent to $50.9 million in the fourth
quarter and dropped 22 percent to $203.6 million for all of
2012.
Shares of Gleacher were off 11 percent at 71.2 cents in
afternoon trading.