UPDATE 1-Yingde shareholders vote to keep two co-founders on board -sources
* Industrial gases company in midst of takeover battle (Adds Yingde board's letter, details of takeover offers, minority shareholders)
NEW YORK Jan 29 Eric J. Gleacher has resigned as chairman of Gleacher & Co Inc and will leave the broker-dealer he founded in 1990.
The move, announced Tuesday, comes after Gleacher & Co said last year it was exploring the potential sale of the company.
Gleacher, 73, said he wanted to focus on business opportunities "outside the firm."
Gleacher founded the mergers and acquisitions department at Lehman Brothers in 1978 and later headed global mergers and acquisitions at Morgan Stanley.
At Morgan Stanley, he advised private equity firm KKR & Co LP in its high-profile takeover battle for RJR Nabisco, which was featured in the bestselling book "Barbarians at the Gate."
* Industrial gases company in midst of takeover battle (Adds Yingde board's letter, details of takeover offers, minority shareholders)
DUBAI, March 8 French bank Credit Agricole has picked JPMorgan to advise it on a potential sale of its 31 percent stake in Banque Saudi Fransi , valued at nearly $2.4 billion, sources familiar with the deal said.
* Mid-term net income growth target 20-22 pct vs previous 15 pct