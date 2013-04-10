EU mergers and takeovers (March 3)
BRUSSELS, March 3 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
April 10 Investment bank Gleacher & Co Inc said it was in preliminary discussions with a third party regarding a potential business combination.
The company also said it was exiting the fixed-income business which could affect 160 employees.
BRUSSELS, March 3 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
LONDON, March 3 If the merger of the London Stock Exchange and Deutsche Boerse goes ahead, it would have its head office in London as planned, LSE Chief Executive Xavier Rolet said on Friday.
LONDON, March 3 The London Stock Exchange Group said on Friday it was continuing to work hard to win approval for its planned merger with Deutsche Boerse, a 29 billion euro ($31 billion) deal now widely seen as doomed.