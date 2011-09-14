* To purchase at $1.30-$1.55 per share

* Shares up 13 pct, pre-mkt

Sept 14 Gleacher & Co Inc said it has started a tender offer to purchase up to 10 million shares of its outstanding common stock, sending its shares up almost 13 percent, before the bell.

The investment bank said in a statement it would purchase the common stock at a price not less than $1.30 and not more than $1.55 per share.

The buyback, structured as a modified "dutch auction" tender offer, will end on November 2.

Last month Gleacher said it would exit its underperforming equities business and focus on its core fixed income, advisory and corporate finance businesses, impacting about 62 employees.

Shares of the New York-based company, which have lost more than half their value since last December, closed at $1.06 on Nasdaq on Tuesday. (Reporting by Eileen Anupa Soreng in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)