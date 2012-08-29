Aug 29 Gleacher & Co Inc, the investment bank founded by merger and acquisition veteran Eric Gleacher, is looking for a buyer and has approached at least one rival brokerage, Bloomberg News reported.

The company's board has hired Credit Suisse Group AG to solicit offers amid pressure from top investor, private equity firm MatlinPatterson Global Advisers LLC, Bloomberg said, citing a person with knowledge of the matter.

MatlinPatterson's current stake in the company, which has a market valuation of about $95 million at its Wednesday close, is about 28.44 percent, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Representatives at Gleacher & Co and MatlinPatterson did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

Gleacher is struggling to retain its Nasdaq listing amid continuing losses and a plummeting stock, which has traded below $1 since early May.

It has installed new management, dropped its equities trading unit and pushed to bolster its mortgage banking business in the past year.

Gleacher shares, which rose as much as 30 percent to 98 cents during the day, closed up a percent at 76 cents on the Nasdaq.