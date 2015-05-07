* Optimistic about outlook for key commodities
* Glasenberg says rivals should understand supply and demand
* Optimum mine closure would lead to expansion elsewhere
(Adds details on coal asset planned shutdown)
By Silvia Antonioli
LONDON, May 7 The head of global mining and
trading company Glencore said rivals were to blame for
an oversupply of metals which depressed its share price.
Despite a partial recovery in the last few months,
Glencore's shares are down about 6 percent from a year ago,
under pressure from a rout in prices for most of the commodities
it produces and trades.
"Unfortunately our competitors in the world have produced
more supply than demand and commodity prices are down for that
reason," Glasenberg said at the company's annual meeting.
"I am doing my level best to convince my competitors we
should understand the words demand and supply," he added in
response to a question from an investor about the share price.
Glasenberg has criticised rivals such as Rio Tinto
and BHP Billiton at various times, blaming them
for oversupplying the market, particularly in iron ore, a
commodity Glencore has little exposure to.
Glasenberg said he was optimistic about the outlook for its
key products: copper, nickel and zinc.
Coal, another main commodity for Glencore, also "looks good
going forward", Glasenberg said, as Indonesia exports taper off
with the country consuming more coal domestically.
Coal prices have been battered by a large supply overhang in
the last couple of years.
Glasenberg has said unlike his rivals he would not aim to
"cannibalise" his own market by adding to the glut.
The world's largest exporter of thermal coal said in March
that its 2015 coal output was expected to fall by around 6
percent on the year after production cuts at some of its coal
operations.
But London-listed Glencore's coal output rose by 4 percent
in the first quarter this year from the same period a year ago.
In January the company said it could shut down production
destined for export from its Optimum Coal Mines in South Africa,
which would put 1,070 jobs at risk.
In reply to a shareholder who asked the company to prevent
such a blow to the country, South Africa-born Glasenberg said if
the company goes ahead with the Optimum closure it would expand
capacity at another lower cost South African mine.
"So the net net effect should be the same but (would) just
provide more benefit for shareholders, more benefit for the
country, larger taxes being paid," he said.
