April 6 Global miner Glencore said it had agreed to sell a 40 percent stake in its agricultural business to Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) for $2.5 billion.

Glencore said it expects the deal to close during the second half of 2016 and that it will use the proceeds to reduce debt. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)