April 5 Miner and commodity trader Glencore Plc
is in advanced talks to sell a stake in its
agricultural business to Canada Pension Plan Investment Board
(CPPIB), the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people
familiar with the matter.
CPPIB would take a stake of up to 40 percent, valuing the
business at about $6 billion, the Journal reported on Tuesday,
citing a source. (on.wsj.com/1RLHR1j)
Glencore and CPPIB declined to comment.
The Swiss trading giant had said last month it would offload
more assets to shore up its finances to cope with a commodities
rout and to cut down its debt.
The Canadian pension fund likely won an auction Glencore has
been running, and a deal could be announced as early as this
week, the Journal reported.
(Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru, Eric Onstad in
London and Matt Scuffham in Toronto; Editing by Shounak
Dasgupta)