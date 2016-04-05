(Adds background)
April 5 Miner and commodity trader Glencore Plc
is in advanced talks to sell a stake in its
agricultural business to Canada Pension Plan Investment Board
(CPPIB), the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people
familiar with the matter.
The CPPIB would take a stake of up to 40 percent, valuing
the business at about $6 billion, the Journal reported on
Tuesday, citing a source. (on.wsj.com/1RLHR1j)
Glencore and CPPIB declined to comment.
The Canadian pension fund likely won an auction Glencore has
been running, and a deal could be announced as early as this
week, the Journal reported.
The Swiss trading giant had said last month it would offload
more assets to shore up its finances to cope with a commodities
rout and to cut down its debt.
Glencore had earlier lifted its target for disposals by $1
billion to $4 billion-$5 billion and said it aimed to finalize
the sale of a minority stake in its agriculture business in the
second quarter.
In October, the company was in talks with a Saudi Arabian
sovereign wealth fund and China's state-backed grain trader
COFCO, along with Canadian pension funds, to sell a stake in its
agricultural assets, according to sources familiar with the
matter.
(Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru, Eric Onstad in
London and Matt Scuffham in Toronto; Editing by Shounak
Dasgupta)