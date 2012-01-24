MILAN Jan 24 Glencore International Plc
has confirmed its intention to assess the possible
industrial and market prospects of an Alcoa Inc's plant
in Italy, the country's industry ministry said on Tuesday.
Italy is looking for new investors to take over an aluminium
smelter in Sardinia, which the U.S. group plans to close, to
soften the blow to the island's economy and save jobs.
Alcoa said earlier this month it would close the Portovesme
smelter in Italy and slash output at two Spanish smelters as
part of a broader effort to cut its global output by 12 percent
and reduce costs.
A meeting between Glencore and a series of institutional
figures took place earlier on Tuesday, the ministry said.
(Reporting by Svetlana Kovalyova)