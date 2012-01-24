(Repeats to additional codes)
* Glencore has lead and zinc ops in Portovesme
* Alcoa plans to close its smelter to cut global output,
costs
MILAN, Jan 24 Glencore International Plc
will look into new possibilities for an aluminium
smelter in Italy which the U.S. group Alcoa Inc plans to
close, Italy's industry ministry said as it tries to keep the
plant running and save jobs.
Alcoa said earlier this month it would close its Portovesme
smelter on the Italian island of Sardinia and slash output at
two Spanish smelters as part of a broader effort to cut its
global output by 12 percent and reduce costs.
"The company (Glencore) has confirmed its intention to
assess, starting in the next few days, the possible industrial
and market prospects of Alcoa's plant," the ministry said in a
statement on Tuesday after a meeting with Glencore's top
management and Sardinia's President Ugo Cappellacci.
The ministry said last week it would meet potential new
investors in the plant and was also committed to finding
"sustainable solutions" for the problem of high energy costs,
which had been raised by Alcoa.
Alcoa declined to comment on the matter as did commodities
giant Glencore which has its own lead and zinc operations in
Portovesme but has suspended the lead plant's production there
since 2009.
Alcoa's decision to shut the Portovesme smelter, a major
employer on the island, has run into fierce opposition from
labour unions and island authorities, who say it would cost the
jobs of about 1,500 people and hurt the economy.
In 2010, Italy passed a special decree offering favourable
power supply conditions to some industrial consumers to convince
Alcoa to keep its Italian plants working.
(Reporting by Svetlana Kovalyova, additional reporting by Karen
Norton in London; editing by Keiron Henderson)