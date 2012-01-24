(Repeats to additional codes)

MILAN, Jan 24 Glencore International Plc will look into new possibilities for an aluminium smelter in Italy which the U.S. group Alcoa Inc plans to close, Italy's industry ministry said as it tries to keep the plant running and save jobs.

Alcoa said earlier this month it would close its Portovesme smelter on the Italian island of Sardinia and slash output at two Spanish smelters as part of a broader effort to cut its global output by 12 percent and reduce costs.

"The company (Glencore) has confirmed its intention to assess, starting in the next few days, the possible industrial and market prospects of Alcoa's plant," the ministry said in a statement on Tuesday after a meeting with Glencore's top management and Sardinia's President Ugo Cappellacci.

The ministry said last week it would meet potential new investors in the plant and was also committed to finding "sustainable solutions" for the problem of high energy costs, which had been raised by Alcoa.

Alcoa declined to comment on the matter as did commodities giant Glencore which has its own lead and zinc operations in Portovesme but has suspended the lead plant's production there since 2009.

Alcoa's decision to shut the Portovesme smelter, a major employer on the island, has run into fierce opposition from labour unions and island authorities, who say it would cost the jobs of about 1,500 people and hurt the economy.

In 2010, Italy passed a special decree offering favourable power supply conditions to some industrial consumers to convince Alcoa to keep its Italian plants working.

