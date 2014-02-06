By Josephine Mason
NEW YORK Feb 6 Glencore Xstrata PLC
has lost Zach Mayer, a senior member of its vast aluminum and
alumina trading business, the third high-profile departure from
the team in less than a year, three sources have told Reuters.
Mayer, who was head of the global alumina operations
business, left the company about two weeks ago after almost
eight years at the commodity trading giant, sources familiar
with the matter told Reuters.
He has joined ARG International, the Switzerland-based
trading start-up which was set up by Matt Lucke, Glencore's
former No. 2 aluminum trader, late last year, sources said.
According to his Linkedin profile, Mayer left Glencore in
January to start at ARG.
Glencore and Lucke declined to comment.
An industry source said Glencore has promoted Natalija Ramic
to replace Mayer. The operations division runs logistics and
freight for the company's alumina trading desk.
Mayer's exit is the latest at Glencore's aluminum and
alumina trading desk following the departure of long-time chief
Gary Fegel last year, in the wake of the Xstrata takeover.
Lucke then left the company in June after alumina chief
Andrew Caplan was promoted to replace Fegel.
Mayer's appointment at ARG, which boosts the start-up team
at the company to three, is significant for Lucke as he seeks to
expand beyond aluminum just months after setting up ARG.