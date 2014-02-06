By Josephine Mason

NEW YORK Feb 6 Glencore Xstrata PLC has lost Zach Mayer, a senior member of its vast aluminum and alumina trading business, the third high-profile departure from the team in less than a year, three sources have told Reuters.

Mayer, who was head of the global alumina operations business, left the company about two weeks ago after almost eight years at the commodity trading giant, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

He has joined ARG International, the Switzerland-based trading start-up which was set up by Matt Lucke, Glencore's former No. 2 aluminum trader, late last year, sources said.

According to his Linkedin profile, Mayer left Glencore in January to start at ARG.

Glencore and Lucke declined to comment.

An industry source said Glencore has promoted Natalija Ramic to replace Mayer. The operations division runs logistics and freight for the company's alumina trading desk.

Mayer's exit is the latest at Glencore's aluminum and alumina trading desk following the departure of long-time chief Gary Fegel last year, in the wake of the Xstrata takeover.

Lucke then left the company in June after alumina chief Andrew Caplan was promoted to replace Fegel.

Mayer's appointment at ARG, which boosts the start-up team at the company to three, is significant for Lucke as he seeks to expand beyond aluminum just months after setting up ARG.