SYDNEY, June 2 Glencore plans to close its Tahmoor coal mine in Australia by early 2019 due to low prices for metallurgical coal used in steelmaking, the company said.

"The decision has been made as a result of continued low prices in global coal markets, which has meant the economic return from reserves still available at Tahmoor are not sufficient to warrant the investment required to mine them," Glencore said in a statement. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Ed Davies)