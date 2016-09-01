MELBOURNE, Sept 1 Glencore said it was
gradually restarting operations at its Newlands coal mine in
Australia on Thursday, after a worker died at the site two days
earlier.
"The restart began today and will take place in a staged
manner in both maintenance and production areas," a Glencore
spokeswoman said.
Investigations are continuing into how the 55-year-old
contractor was fatally injured while conducting maintenance work
at the site's coal handling and preparation plant, Glencore
said.
Newlands, in the Bowen Basin in Queensland, produced 5.83
million tonnes of thermal and coking coal in 2015.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Himani Sarkar)