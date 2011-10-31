UPDATE 7-Oil up on widespread OPEC deal compliance, U.S. rig count rises
* IEA raises 2017 oil demand growth to 1.4 mln bpd (Updates to afternoon, changes prices, adds details on rig count, adds quote)
SINGAPORE/JAKARTA Oct 31 Commodity trader Glencore is no longer in talks to provide financing to Indonesian conglomerate Bakrie group, which is close to a deal on Monday with Indonesian investors to help avert a default on a $1.345 billion loan, two sources with direct knowledge of the deal said.
The deal is part of Bakrie group's attempts to refinance the loan it obtained in March this year to consolidate its debts. Credit Suisse arranged the debt against Bakrie group's 47 percent stake in Bumi Plc and lenders included the Swiss bank and a group of hedge funds.
Glencore is no longer in talks with Bakrie group, two sources told Reuters. The sources declined to be identified because the information is not public.
Bakrie group is also talking to Renaissance Capital, led by Indonesian investor Samin-Tan, the sources said.
Bakrie group declined to comment, while Glencore was not immediately available to comment. Renaissance Capital could not be reached. (Reporting by Reporting by Saeed Azhar in Singapore, Neil Chatterjee, Janeman Latul and Fathiya Dahrul in Jakarta; Editing by Vinu Pilakkott)
* IEA raises 2017 oil demand growth to 1.4 mln bpd (Updates to afternoon, changes prices, adds details on rig count, adds quote)
TEPIC, Mexico, Feb 10 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - The mist-enshrouded cloud forest canopies dotting the mountains of Latin America have been degraded by encroaching cities and farms, but convincing hydropower operators to pay for their restoration could increase water flows and boost energy security, analysts say.
GENEVA, Feb 10 Yemen's estimated supplies of wheat will run out at the end of March, the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization said on Friday in a report.