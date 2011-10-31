* Glencore was previous frontrunner to provide financing-sources

* Deal with Renaissance expected to be announced as early as Tuesday-sources

* Bakrie group seeks to avoid default on $1.35 bln loan (Adds details, background)

By Saeed Azhar and Neil Chatterjee

SINGAPORE/JAKARTA, Oct 31 Indonesia's Bakrie family is set to announce a financing deal with a firm linked to Indonesian investor Samin Tan to avoid default on a $1.35 billion loan, after talks with trader Glencore ended, three sources with direct knowledge of the deal said.

PT Renaissance Capital Renaissance Capital, led by Tan, is expected to provide financing to reduce the debt by $1 billion in exchange for an equity stake in London-listed coal miner Bumi Plc , said one of the sources, who declined to be identified because the talks were not public.

The source said Indonesian coal miner Borneo Lumbung Energi , controlled by Tan, may get the stake in Bumi Plc, effectively becoming another holding firm, though the structure of the Bakries' latest deal was not clear. A vehicle which owns Borneo Lumbung could also become the owner of the stake.

The deal, which would keep control of the Bakrie Group's world-class mines in Indonesian hands, is part of the family's attempts to refinance the loan obtained in March this year to consolidate debts. Credit Suisse arranged the loan against the Bakrie Group's 47 percent stake in Bumi Plc, and lenders included the Swiss bank and a group of hedge funds.

Glencore, the previous frontrunner in the refinancing deal, is no longer in talks with the Bakrie Group, three of the sources told Reuters. The trader had been ahead of rival trader Vitol and others in a deal to provide a loan in exchange for greater commodity marketing rights.

Glencore, which already markets Bumi coal, has frequently uses its deep pockets to help out troubled counterparties, cementing the relationships it sees as key to its business. The trader, which has long-standing ties to the Bakries, was interested in refinancing the loan, but did not want a minority equity stake, a source familiar with the matter said.

"Going from Glencore to the Renaissance fund makes the deal seem questionable," said a Jakarta-based equity analyst, who declined to be identified.

Glencore, the world's biggest diversified commodities trader, has a market value of $50 billion and has the funds to finance big deals. PT Renaissance is unlisted and Samin Tan's indirectly controlled Borneo Lumbung has a market value of $2 billion, a little below Bumi Plc's $2.2 billion.

Both the Bakrie Group and Glencore declined to comment. Officials with Renaissance Capital could not be reached.

Shares in Bumi Plc closed down 0.7 percent in London, outperforming a sector battered by fresh demand worries, while Jakarta-listed Bumi Resources fell 4.1 percent and the group's holding firm, Bakrie & Bros , slipped 1.9 percent, as equities fell across Asia.

Bumi Resources' share price has been weighed down by investor concerns over high debt levels and transparency. Indonesia's stock exchange said last year it would fine three Bakrie firms, including the family's holding firm Bakrie & Bros, for failing to explain discrepancies in their financial reports.

The London-listing, a joint venture between the Bakries and billionaire financier Nathaniel Rothschild, was meant to bring greater corporate governance and better access to capital.

But a sharp decline since June in the share price of Bumi Plc amid falling equity markets triggered the mandatory repayment of the one-year $1.345 billion loan that had been due to mature in March 2012.

The deal with Renaissance could be announced as early as Tuesday, two sources familiar with the deal said. Tan's Renaissance controls Borneo Lumbung Energi, the only Jakarta-listed coking coal miner, and the sources said it had tried to buy stakes in Bumi's key thermal coal mines several years ago.

Borneo Lumbung Energi is 75 percent owned by PT Republik Energi & Metal, according to Reuters data.

The Bakrie Group, which also saw off debt crises in 1998 and 2008, is one of largest conglomerates in Indonesia, Southeast Asia's biggest economy, with interests in property, energy, plantations, coal and telecoms.

The family is headed by Aburizal Bakrie, chairman of Indonesia's Golkar Party and whom many analysts believe will run for president in 2014.

Bumi is the largest coal exporter of thermal coal and also one of the fastest growing as it cashes in on demand from utilities in India and China. It expects output to jump to 140 million tonnes by 2014 from an expected 86 million this year. (Additional reporting by Janeman Latul, Fathiya Dahrul and Andjarsari Paramaditha in JAKARTA, and Clara Ferrara Marques in LONDON; Editing by Matt Driskill and Hans-Juergen Peters)