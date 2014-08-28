SYDNEY Aug 28 Glencore will hold talks
with the government of the Australian state of Queensland over
developing vast bauxite reserves that have remained untapped for
decades despite a series of attempts by mining companies to get
a project off the ground.
Mining giant Glencore on Thursday said it had been selected
by the government as the "preferred proponent" for the Aurukun
Bauxite Project in northern Australia and would now look to
finalise a state development agreement and land use pact with
indigenous landowners.
Proposals over the years to exploit the reserve of the
aluminium ore have been stymied by issues over indigenous land
rights and ownership.
The bauxite rests underneath traditional land of the Wik
and Wik Way people in the impoverished Cape York region, which
is wracked by unemployment.
Alcan of Canada, acquired by Rio Tinto in
2007, was stripped by the government of leases on the deposit in
2004 after failing to develop a mine over a 29-year period.
Questions over the relatively low quality of the
439-million-tonne reserve have done little to deter interest
from sector heavyweights.
Aluminum Corp of China in 2007 agreed
to develop the reserves as part of a $2.5 billion alumina and
aluminium-making project under consideration at the time, but
later scrapped it after the global financial crisis spread to
commodity markets.
Other companies that have also looked at exploiting the
reserves over the years include BHP Billiton ,
Alcoa and Mitsubishi Corp.
